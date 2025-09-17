Seneca House Advisors Buys 681 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

