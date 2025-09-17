Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Bank of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 39.1% in the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $507,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

