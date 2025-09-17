8,048 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Acquired by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

