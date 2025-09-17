Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stock Position Decreased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.