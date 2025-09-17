Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,130,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

