Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

