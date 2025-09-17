Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,528 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

