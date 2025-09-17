Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 375 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

