Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

