Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 755,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

