Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,632,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $474.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.68. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

