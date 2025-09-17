Pines Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CRWD opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $263.45 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 price target on CrowdStrike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

