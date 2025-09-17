Westbourne Investments Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Westbourne Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

