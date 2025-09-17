Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 385 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after acquiring an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after acquiring an additional 281,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

