Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,661 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 195,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.