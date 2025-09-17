Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,805 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

