iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Position Trimmed by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.