The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

NYSE TJX opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

