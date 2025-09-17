Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

