Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 522,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

