Archer Investment Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Archer Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 195,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

