O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $326.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

