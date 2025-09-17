Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.