2,314 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after buying an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,887,000 after purchasing an additional 777,031 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

