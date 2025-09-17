Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

