Kearns & Associates LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 333,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

