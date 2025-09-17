Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

