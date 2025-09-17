Beacon Financial Group Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $468.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

