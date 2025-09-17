Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 352,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 552.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,657,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 1,403,912 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $6,905,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

