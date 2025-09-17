Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 3554307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

