Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 66.9% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $468.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

