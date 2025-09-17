Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 55,412 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,412 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $142,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $127,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CMG opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

