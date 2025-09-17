Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE GWW opened at $993.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,007.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.