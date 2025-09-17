AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

