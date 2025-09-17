Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

