Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,548,000 after buying an additional 727,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

