iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 807.0% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,747,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

