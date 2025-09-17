Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.