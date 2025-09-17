Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $11,688,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

