Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $11,688,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
