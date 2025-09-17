Pines Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,572,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

