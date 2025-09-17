Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $688,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

