530 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $465.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.07. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

