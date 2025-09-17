Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $952.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $959.09 and a 200-day moving average of $973.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

