Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.