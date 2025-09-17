Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

