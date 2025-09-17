Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $450.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

