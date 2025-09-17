Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BA opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.