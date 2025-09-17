OLIO Financial Planning Has $2.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 4,502,147 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 247,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.