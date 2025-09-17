1,337 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Bought by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.0%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

