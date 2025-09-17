Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 595 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Mondelez International by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8%

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

